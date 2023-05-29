ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar has said that it does not matter if there is no one in Tehreek-e-Insaf, the vote is only for Chairman Imran Khan.

Asad Umar while speaking to the media in Islamabad High Court said that you know the vote is only for Imran Khan, it doesn’t matter whether he is there or not, where did the rest of the leaders go when Bhutto was in trouble? There was no one left in the party, when the PML-Q formed the government in 2002, all the PML-N members were in it.

On the question of going to Lahore and meeting Imran Khan, Asad Umar replied that yes, it is possible to meet him.

Asad Umar smiled in response to the question regarding the future plan of action.

On the question of having the same script in the press conferences of PTI leaders, Asad Umar said you cannot talk like that about me, my press conference was different, you ask as many times as you want, I am still in the party.

Asad Umar said that it should not be decided in meetings and TV programs which politicians did right or wrong, it should not be that the political opponent should be targeted for revenge, and it cannot be because we have democracy together. If it is to be run, then whoever eats money should not be told anything, there should be a rule of law, and whoever breaks the law should be punished.

On the question of when the situation will improve, Asad Umar said that the report of the Statistics Institute has arrived that 25 crore people are suffering from severe problems.