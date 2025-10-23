The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a Distinguished Lecture by His Excellency Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, on the theme “Poland’s Success Story: A Message for the Rising Countries.” The event was organized by the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at ISSI, in collaboration with the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM). The Lecture brought together diplomats, policymakers, academics, and representatives from think-tanks, civil society, and the media to discuss Poland’s remarkable journey of transformation and its relevance for developing and rising countries.

Earlier in the day, ISSI concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PISM, a leading Central European think-tank based in Poland. The signing was held at the Foreign Office where Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and Director PISM Dr. Jarosław Ćwiek-Karpowicz signed the document in the presence of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski.

In his remarks prior to the Distinguished Lecture, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood extended a warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister Sikorski and commended Poland’s remarkable transformation since the end of the Cold War. He described Poland as one of Europe’s most successful transformation stories — a country that has combined economic discipline, institutional reform, and strategic foresight to emerge as a strong and resilient state. On the theme of the Lecture, he noted that Poland’s trajectory from transition to consolidation offers valuable lessons for developing and rising countries such as Pakistan.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood observed that Poland’s success was neither accidental nor coincidental, but the result of resolute resolve rooted in strong national purpose, human capital development, and a pragmatic approach to statecraft that harmonizes tradition with innovation.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said that within a highly complex global environment, Pakistan has worked with dexterity to acquire new strategic salience — leveraging its pivotal geography, military capability, and nimble diplomacy. He highlighted that Pakistan’s foreign policy today is increasingly diversified and marked by growing pivot towards geo-economics. From further fortifying the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China to deepening the long-standing partnership with the United States, and from reinforcing constructive engagement with major powers such as Russia, Japan, the European Union, and Africa, to strengthening alliances and partnerships in the Middle East – Pakistan is on an entirely different regional and global trajectory. It is making valuable contributions both as a Middle Power and an influential voice of the “Global South.’

Recalling long-standing Pakistan-Poland friendly ties, and the role of Polish pilots in building the Pakistan Air Force in its formative phase, he underlined that Pakistan views Poland as an important partner — both in dialogue on similar experience and in expanding cooperation in trade, technology, energy, innovation, higher education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PISM Dr. Jarosław Ćwiek-Karpowicz expressed his deep appreciation for the partnership between PISM and ISSI, describing it as the beginning of a new and promising chapter in Polish-Pakistani academic cooperation. He noted that the signing of the MoU between the two institutions reflects a shared commitment to advancing research collaboration, fostering dialogue, and contributing to the formulation of effective and forward-looking policies. Dr. Ćwiek-Karpowicz highlighted that both Poland and Pakistan, as responsible members of the international community — Poland as a NATO member and Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally — play constructive roles in promoting global peace and maintaining a rules-based international order.

Emphasizing the two countries’ shared principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposition to the use of force, and rejection of terrorism, he pointed to their joint membership in the UN Economic and Social Council until 2026 as an avenue for enhanced cooperation in areas such as agriculture, education, energy, and sustainable development, noting Poland’s particular interest in supporting Pakistan’s energy security.

In his wide-ranging Address, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski delivered a compelling reflection on Poland’s historic transformation and its broader implications for developing nations. Recounting his personal experiences from his early visits to Pakistan four decades ago, he spoke warmly of the long-standing friendship between the two countries and Pakistan’s pivotal role during the Afghan resistance against Soviet occupation. He acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices during that period, stating that Poland remembers the price Pakistan paid.

Outlining Poland’s journey from a post-communist economy to one of Europe’s most dynamic states, DPM Sikorski attributed his country’s success to difficult but decisive reforms, institutional modernization, and a stable international environment. He shared that since 1989, Poland’s GDP per capita has increased more than threefold, and the country’s economic transformation has been both geographically and socially balanced. He added that Poland’s experience can serve as inspiration for medium-sized states striving to achieve sustainable growth and global relevance.

DPM/FM Sikorski also reflected on the broader geopolitical context, noting that the world stands at a crossroads amid increasing polarization and challenges to international law. He called for renewed commitment to a ‘rules-based international order’ grounded in sovereignty, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation. Touching upon Poland’s stance on global crises, he reaffirmed Poland’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the two-state solution, as well as its continued support and assistance to Ukraine ‘in the face of Russian aggression.’

On bilateral relations, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the growing economic and trade partnership between Poland and Pakistan, which recently surpassed USD 1 billion in annual volume. He highlighted the presence of the Polish oil and gas company ORLEN in Pakistan for nearly three decades as a symbol of enduring cooperation and pointed to new opportunities in energy, mining, water management, food processing, and Fintech. He reaffirmed that Poland stands ready to share its developmental experience and technological expertise with Pakistan, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable industry.

The Lecture was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session and the presentation of souvenir by Chairman BoG, ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood to the visiting dignitary.