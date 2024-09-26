Cricketers at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Connection Camp have openly criticised the NOC policy for foreign leagues.

According to sources, national players questioned PCB officials during the camp, expressing that while they admitted their performance was not up to the mark, mental peace was essential for improvement.

Players called for a review of the NOC policy, noting that its application seemed inconsistent among players. They criticised the PCB for delaying NOC approvals without providing timely responses.

In response, the PCB Chairman directed COO Salman Nasir to reassess the NOC matters.

Officials reportedly expressed dissatisfaction regarding financial and NOC issues, stating that such topics should not have been raised at the Connection Camp.

Players emphasised that while discussions about surgeries for players have taken place, the PCB also needed internal reforms.

They highlighted that internal matters significantly impact their mental well-being and that players were not treated fairly.