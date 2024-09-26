To a question from a fan what she learned from the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, while working on their film Raees, A-lister Mahira Khan quoted Shah Rukh as having said, “Give happiness a chance, baby”. We love this advice!

In a question and answer session in London, Mahira Khan answers fan questions.

Responding to another question about who her favourite women actors on television currently are, Mahira said everyone is good.

She did, however, single out Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan, Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, Sabeena Farooq, and Naeema Butt, adding there were many more on the “endless list”.

Mahira revealed that she loved working with many of her co-stars but as recently, she “really enjoyed” working alongside Ahmed Ali Akbar.

While we don’t know what secret project the two actors are working on, we do know that we are beyond excited to see them together!