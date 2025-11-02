Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on the Development of the Housing Sector, held a detailed meeting with Ahmed Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh.

The meeting focused on promoting bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with special emphasis on sectors offering mutual economic benefits for both countries. Sardar Tahir appreciated Ambassador Ahmed Farooq’s active efforts for advancing Pakistan’s economic interests and congratulated him on the successful visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

President ICCI, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, identified several promising areas for Saudi investment in Pakistan, including the textile and garments industry, agriculture and food processing, marble and construction materials, hotel and hospitality sector, and export-oriented connectivity projects. He added that Pakistan’s IT and digital services sector, which has shown remarkable growth over the past two years, provides a strong foundation for technology partnerships and outsourcing collaborations.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood announced that ICCI plans to organize a Pakistan–Saudi Business & Investment Forum in Riyadh, aimed at connecting Pakistani exporters, industrialists, and developers with Saudi investors and business leaders. He requested the Embassy’s support and patronage for hosting this high-level event to help realize the vision of enhanced Pakistan–Saudi economic cooperarion