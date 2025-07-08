Renowned Pakistani drama and film director Mehreen Jabbar has revealed the payment issues in the Pakistani drama industry.

Mehreen Jabbar recently shed light on the payment issues faced by the drama industry in an interview given to a YouTube channel.

Mehreen Jabbar, who has directed successful dramas like Daam, Ek Jhuti Love Story, Jackson Heights and Doraha, is currently working on a new drama starring Adeel Hussain, Shuja Asad and Hajra Yameen.

In the interview, she said that although the Pakistani drama industry has made a lot of progress, lack of professionalism is still a big problem, especially in terms of payments, which is the most important issue.

She revealed that most production houses in Pakistan do not make payments on time, and artists, directors and even spot boys have to repeatedly demand their salaries, as if they are begging for charity.

She also said that the salaries of the technical staff are very low and the productions follow this strategy to keep costs low. Mehreen Jabbar said that this situation is very disturbing and it is very important to change it because now is the time of inflation in which it is difficult for everyone to meet expenses.