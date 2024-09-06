Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir delivered a special message on the occasion of Defence Day, highlighting Sept 6 as a significant day in national and military history.

He emphasised that no force can undermine Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security.

In his message, Gen Munir noted that on this day, our Army, Navy, and Air Force stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation, defeating the nefarious designs of a much larger enemy.

He praised the extraordinary spirit of national unity and solidarity observed on Sept 6, describing it as a source of pride for both the armed forces and the nation. “This spirit of unity continues to inspire the Pakistan Armed Forces as they safeguard the country’s borders.”

The army chief commended the unparalleled courage, bravery, and professionalism demonstrated by the armed forces during the September conflict, which had been etched in history as a golden chapter and served as a beacon for future generations.