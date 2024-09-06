The Supreme Court on Friday restored the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill by accepting the appeals of the federal government and others.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, conducted hearing of the case and delivered verdict by a majority 5-0.

The verdict said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan couldnt prove that the NAB Amendment Bill was unconstitutional.

The apex court had reserved the verdict on June 6 last.