Actress Darfashan Saleem has responded to the rumors of her relationship with co-star Bilal Abbas for the first time.

In a recent interview, Darfashan said that when she is playing a role, especially a romantic role, it is very important to have chemistry between her and her co-star.

She said that she and Bilal Abbas used to laugh while doing many scenes because we both laugh very quickly and it was difficult to stop laughing and the chemistry or humor that was between them off-camera was also visible on-camera, which the audience also liked.

Darfashan said that she is reacting to the rumors of her relationship with Bilal by staying silent.

On the rumors about marriage, she said that if someone gets married, it is their private matter, but still, how long and why would someone keep a marriage secret? The very next day, people post pictures.