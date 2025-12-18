Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in the news once again, but this time the reason is not just his new film but an interesting cultural story related to it.

Ranveer Singh’s role in the film ‘Dharandhar’ is not only based on a thrilling mission, but its background has also shocked the audience.

In the film, Ranveer Singh is seen playing the role of an Indian secret agent Jaskrit Singh Rangi, who arrives in the Lyari area of ​​Karachi to carry out an anti-terrorism operation. In the story, this character enters Karachi in the guise of a Baloch in search of employment, which gives the film a new and unexpected angle. This point has become the center of attention of fans and critics.

Interestingly, in real life, Ranveer Singh himself belongs to a Sindhi family. According to Indian media, his real name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his parents’ family moved from Karachi to Mumbai after the partition of India in 1947. Thus, the story related to Karachi in this film also feels connected to his own family history to some extent.

Ranveer Singh has expressed pride in his Sindhi identity on several occasions. He has not only mentioned his love for the Sindhi language and traditional cuisine, but has also told in his interviews that he decided to use only ‘Ranveer Singh’ professionally because ‘Bhavnani’ is a long name, while his family also has Sikh heritage.

His attachment to Sindhi culture has been prominent in his personal life as well. In 2021, he mentioned his favorite Sindhi dishes like Sindhi curry, rice and boondi on social media. Even at his wedding with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh paid tribute to his cultural roots by performing rituals according to Sindhi traditions in Lake Como, Italy.

Thus, Ranveer Singh’s arrival in Karachi in the film ‘Dharandhar’ does not seem like a mere screen story, but somewhere it also tells the echo of his own history, identity and cultural heritage, which makes the film more interesting for the audience.