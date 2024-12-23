Lahore: Director General Public Relations Punjab Ghulam Saghir Shahid visited the bureaus of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Daily News, Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers SK Niazi’s famous work Halqe Ahbab was presented, DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid said that Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s journalistic services are commendable, SK Niazi is using his pen to highlight public issues and improve the country’s economy.

The Bureau Chief also conveyed a special message from Sardar Khan Niazi to the Director General Public Relations and informed them about the relevant issues.

The Director General Public Relations assured to resolve the issues.