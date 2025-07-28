By Sardar Khan Niazi

“And do not mix the truth with falsehood or conceal the truth while you know it.” (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:42)

This Qur’anic injunction captures the essence of Pakistan’s current struggle in the war of narratives

The recent initiative by the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) to engage directly with university students is an embodiment of this divine principle. In an era where disinformation has become the sharpest weapon, and where falsehood is dressed as truth, the effort to clarify, engage, and defend reality is not just necessary—it is a duty.

For years, Pakistan’s ideological foundations have been under attack. This is not a conventional war fought with tanks or artillery; it is an intellectual assault waged through textbooks, media, and social platforms. One of the most dangerous tactics has been the systematic mockery of Pakistan Studies. What was intended to instill pride and a sense of purpose was derided as propaganda, leaving young minds vulnerable to distorted narratives. The very history that gave Pakistan life and legitimacy was deliberately recast by anti-state actors, turning it from a blessing into an unwanted burden.

The responsibility to counter these distortions originally rested on intellectuals and academics. It was their moral duty to present Pakistan’s story with honesty and conviction, to protect ideological boundaries with research, dialogue, and clarity. Sadly, many failed. Some chose silence, others became unwitting participants in this campaign of confusion. As a result, a dangerous void emerged—and today, DG ISPR is filling that gap, not out of ambition but out of necessity.

This initiative is not about silencing debate; it is about replacing distortion with fact. It is not about propaganda; it is about clarity. The Qur’an warns against concealing truth and mixing it with falsehood, yet that is exactly what has been happening in Pakistan’s intellectual space. When freedom of thought becomes a weapon to undermine the very foundations of the state, engagement becomes obligatory.

Our own Islamic history illustrates this reality. During the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ demonstrated that the strength of a nation is not only in its swords but in its ability to communicate wisely, to shape perceptions, and to secure victory without bloodshed. Likewise, during the Battle of the Trench (Ahzab), the Muslims faced an alliance of enemies far stronger in number and resources. What secured survival was not brute force alone, but unity, strategy, and morale—the same tools needed today in the battle of ideas.

Pakistan’s ideological sovereignty is under siege. For decades, hostile forces have tried to rewrite its story, to turn pride into shame and hope into despair. They ridicule the very concepts that bind us together—faith, history, and national purpose. Unfortunately, some among our own elite echoed these narratives in the name of progress, forgetting that progress without identity is self-destruction.

DG ISPR’s outreach to universities is an answer to this crisis. It reflects an understanding that the front lines of modern defense run not just along borders but through lecture halls and social media. To defend Pakistan today is to defend its narrative—and that narrative must be presented with confidence, grounded in fact, and aligned with faith. This is why the Prophet ﷺ said: “Whoever among you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; if he cannot, then with his tongue; if he cannot, then with his heart—and that is the weakest of faith.” (Sahih Muslim)

Disinformation is an evil that cannot be ignored. To remain silent is to surrender. This initiative by DG ISPR is therefore not a PR exercise; it is an act of national service and, indeed, an Islamic duty—to uphold truth and challenge falsehood.

As the Qur’an declares: “And say: Truth has come, and falsehood has vanished. Surely, falsehood is bound to perish.” (Surah Al-Isra, 17:81)

In this noble effort, the leadership and vision of DG ISPR deserve the highest admiration. At a time when others hesitated, he stepped forward. When the intellectual elite abandoned their responsibility, he shouldered it with courage and clarity. His engagement with the youth is not merely institutional duty—it is a patriotic mission, rooted in faith and foresight. History will remember this as a defining moment where truth was defended not with force, but with reason, dialogue, and conviction. The DG ISPR has proven that leadership is not about rank or title; it is about rising when the nation needs it most. And in this war of narratives, he has risen as a defender of both Pakistan’s security and its soul.