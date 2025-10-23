Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced the Roshan Sanad Electricity Package for the development of the country’s industry and agriculture.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced the package in a meeting with a delegation of experts from the industrial and agricultural sectors and the business community.

Under the package, additional electricity will be provided to industries and farmers at a concessional price for the next three years (November 2025 to October 2028).

The Prime Minister said that the price of units available to the industrial sector at Rs 34 and the agricultural sector at Rs 38 will be significantly reduced and additional units will be provided. In the next three years, additional electricity will be provided to the industrial and agricultural sectors at a price of Rs 22.98 per unit for the entire year.

Shahbaz Sharif said that neither domestic consumers nor any other sector will bear the burden of electricity provided under the Roshan Sanad Electricity Package. The efforts of Power Minister Sardar Owais Leghari and his team in preparing this package are commendable.

He said that the development of industry and agriculture is very important for the development of the country’s economy and increase in employment. All possible steps are being taken to increase the competitiveness of the country’s industries and agricultural sector in the region and to increase business facilities.

The Prime Minister said that under the package given in the winter of last year, the industrial and agricultural sectors used 410 gigawatts of additional electricity, thanks to which the wheels of industries started moving, exports increased and employment opportunities were created.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the journey to economic stability from the economic crisis was certainly difficult, but it was possible with the hard work of the economic team and the cooperation of all of you. If the industrial and agricultural sectors develop, the country will get rid of debts. By the grace of God, economic indicators have improved due to better policies.

He said that but we all have to work harder together. I firmly believe that with your cooperation and the hard work of the economic team, we will soon achieve the goal of economic independence of Pakistan.

Prime Minister meets industrialists and businessmen, reviews the situation for improving economic development and investment

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the country’s industrialists and businessmen to review the situation for improving economic development and investment.

Representatives of various sectors of the economy and industry presented their respective issues and recommendations for various government measures.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif issued instructions to formulate the best strategy in the context of the recommendations of all the representatives so that the country’s economy can be led to sustainable development and positive direction with the cooperation of businessmen.

The meeting reviewed in detail the possibilities of reducing industrial production costs, making it attractive compared to products of other countries at the regional level and attracting international investment in industry and trade in Pakistan.

Businessmen praised the macroeconomic stability in view of government measures in various sectors and said that by working more effectively in this positive direction, the economic situation in the country can be made more conducive to investment.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Information Technology Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and government officials of the relevant ministries.