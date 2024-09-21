Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister directed to speed up the process of reforms in electricity distribution companies.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting of chairpersons of Board of Directors of Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), in which the issues of governance and reforms in DISCOs were discussed in detail.

In the meeting, shortage of employees and human resources were discussed in particular. The Deputy Prime Minister directed the Discos to address the shortage of employees immediately and consider outsourcing to meet the shortage.

Ishaq Dar further said that reduction of line losses, elimination of power theft and customer care should be re-examined.

The Deputy Prime Minister directed the Discos to review the old and redundant posts so that the performance of the companies can be improved.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the government’s full commitment to resolve the governance issues in the discos. Minister for Electricity Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Laghari also attended this meeting.