Karachi: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari turned 36 years old, his birthday was celebrated at Bilawal House.

According to Express News, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women’s Central President Faryal Talpur cut his birthday cake at Bilawal House Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and PPP members of provincial and national assembly and senators participated in the anniversary.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was congratulated on his birthday by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khoro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Information Secretary Aziz Dhamra and other organizational officials and parliamentarians. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was born on 21 September 1988 at Lady Differn Hospital in Karachi.