ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation of hockey in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Federal Minister for Information, Secretary IPC, DG Pakistan Sports Board, President Pakistan Hockey Federation and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Overseas Pakistan. The meeting recognized hockey as a national sport and emphasized the need to strengthen institutional patronage, work on long-term development projects and give renewed focus to hockey at all levels. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reiterated the government’s full support for the promotion of hockey at the national and international levels.