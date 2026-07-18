Media reports have claimed that Kuwait is keen to significantly expand defense cooperation with Pakistan.

According to Reuters, Kuwait is interested in utilizing a model similar to the existing defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Arabs& Middle Easterners

According to reports, the areas of cooperation under consideration include military training and joint exercises, defense expertise and technical cooperation, exchange of defense-level military delegations and close coordination on defense and security matters.

It should be noted that Pakistan and Kuwait already have defense cooperation, but according to Reuters, Kuwait wants to expand it further and take it to a framework similar to the one that has been established between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various fields for decades.

However, no new defense agreement or specific project has been officially announced by Kuwait or Pakistan so far. According to Reuters, this matter has come up in the context of ongoing consultations and a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. SouthAsians & Diaspora