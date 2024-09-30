MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated the joy of becoming parents when their daughter was born in early September.

Both the actors are enjoying their new life to the fullest and Deepika recently took to her Instagram to share a hilarious post that reflects their new life.

Deepika shared a meme of a child peering through binoculars from behind a door in an Instagram story.

In the caption with the post, Deepika wrote, “When my husband says he will come home at 5 and now it’s 5:01.” This post shows the happy and humorous side of her and Ranveer Singh’s married life. Ranveer Singh was recently seen at an event, where he expressed his happiness and pride on becoming a father.