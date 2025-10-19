Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has said that no one will be allowed to impose decisions from closed rooms on the people.

According to a statement issued on the social networking website X, he said that a jirga has been called in Khyber district on October 25, the people of the province will decide the lives and future of the people themselves.

He said that no one will be allowed to impose decisions from closed rooms on the people, a jirga will be held in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on October 25 to establish peace.

The Chief Minister said that a big peace jirga of tribal elders, elders and youth will be held in the jirga, above all political affiliations, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will stand with the ideology of the founding chairman and the interests of the people of the province.