Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, without providing evidence, alleged that airstrikes were carried out from Pakistan in the provinces of Khost, Kunar and Paktika in Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid made this baseless allegation in a post on the social media platform X.

The Taliban spokesman said that an airstrike was carried out on a house in Khost province, killing 9 children and a woman.

Terming these attacks as against the integrity and national security of the country, Zabihullah Mujahid further said that 4 people were also killed in the airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces.

It should be remembered that the accusation of airstrikes on Pakistan by the Taliban government came at a time when 3 personnel were martyred and 12 were injured in a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Peshawar the previous day.

Jamaat-ut-Tahrir, which claims to be a sub-group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The investigation also proved that the attackers were Afghans who had crossed the border to carry out the attack and were taking shelter and training in Afghan ambushes.

Earlier this month, 12 people were martyred in an attack in Islamabad, and the outlawed TTP was involved in this attack.

It should be recalled that after the Pak-Afghan border clashes in October, talks between the two countries began, and the second round was held in Istanbul on October 25.

Later, the negotiation process was temporarily saved with the mediation of Turkey and Qatar, and further talks were agreed upon in a joint statement on October 31.

However, on November 7, after the third round, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the talks had ended indefinitely because major differences still remained.

After the failure of the talks, the Taliban government suspended trade with Pakistan, while Pakistan had already closed its borders after the October clashes.

Turkey had announced that its top officials would visit Islamabad to try to ease tensions, but the delegation’s arrival has been delayed.

Last week, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that the restoration of trade with Afghanistan is conditional on the Kabul government ending cross-border terrorism and the future of regional energy projects is also linked to this condition.

DG ISPR’s ambiguous stance

Meanwhile, during a press conference today, to a question regarding the attack on Afghanistan, DG ISPR replied that when we attack, we openly announce it. When we attacked in October, we told everyone.

He further said that Pakistan never attacks civilians, we are a state, we respond as a state, blood and trade cannot go together, it is not possible that we are attacked and we trade. We are not against the Afghan people but against terrorism.