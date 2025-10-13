Karachi: The West Indies Cricket Board has appointed former captain Darren Sammy as the new coach of the Test team.

After this appointment, Darren Sammy now becomes the coach of the West Indies in all three formats, he was also the coach of the T20 and ODI teams before him.

According to the board, Sammy will take over the responsibilities of the Test team from April 1, 2025, he will replace Andre Kohli, who is coaching the current Test team.

As a player, he led the team to 2 T20 World Cups (2012 and 2016), which were historic achievements for the West Indies.

On being appointed as the coach of the Test team, Darren Sammy said that it has always been an honour for me to represent the West Indies, now with this new role, I am determined to set a new direction for the team.

Under Sammy’s leadership, West Indies have won 15 of 28 ODIs, lost 12, and drawn one. Similarly, they have won 20 of 35 T20 matches.