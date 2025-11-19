ISLAMABAD : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an informal discussion with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari PM and FM on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Moscow.

They exchanged views on bilateral relations and priorities for regional cooperation.Earlier, Ishaq Dar called on Russian President Vladimir Putin along with other Heads of Government delegations of SCO-member States in Moscow.

During the meeting, President Putin welcomed the leaders and emphasized the importance of strengthening regional economic cooperation under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He also highlighted the SCO role as a key platform for connectivity, stability, and mutually beneficial development across the region.Dar also held a significant meeting with his Russian counterpart Alexey Overchuk in Moscow, where both sides engaged in detailed discussions on trade expansion, rail connectivity and broader economic cooperation.

The deputy prime minister said the discussion was “highly comprehensive and result-oriented,” focusing on practical ways to boost bilateral trade volumes, enhance land and railway linkages and strengthen regional economic integration. He emphasised the potential for increased cooperation in multiple sectors, particularly transport and infrastructure, which could play a notable role in facilitating regional connectivity.