Islamabad : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday departed for Shanghai, China, on a two-day official visit to attend the signing ceremony for the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO), state media reported.

Pakistan is joining WAICO as a founding member. During his visit, the deputy prime minister will sign the agreement, attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), and participate in the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.

Focus on Global South

During his engagements, Dar is scheduled to present Pakistan’s perspective on strengthening international cooperation in artificial intelligence. His address will focus on the priorities and developmental needs of the Global South.

The deputy prime minister will highlight the importance of bridging the global digital divide, ensuring equitable access to AI technologies, and enhancing capacity-building. He is also expected to advocate for mechanisms that ensure the benefits of AI contribute to sustainable development and shared global prosperity.

On the sidelines of the conference, Dar will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss matters of mutual interest.

He is also scheduled to meet other foreign counterparts attending the summit to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of emerging technologies.