Three students were injured in the explosion that took place in the university’s International Relations (IR) department and were immediately shifted to the hospital.

According to the university administration, the students have been discharged after the cylinder explosion.

IG Islamabad says that the explosion at Namal University around 4 pm occurred due to gas leakage and short circuit. The university’s routine is to turn off the gas connection in the summer, and when the summer ends, the gas connection is turned on again.

He said that the gas connection was turned on at 3:30 pm today and the explosion occurred due to leakage at 4 pm.