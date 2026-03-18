KARACHI, (APP):The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed a major success against the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), stating that a key commander of the group was killed during an operation in Shah Latif Town.

According to CTD officials on Tuesday, the operation was conducted after cordoning off a suspected hideout on the basis of intelligence gathered from previously arrested militants on February 17.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between CTD personnel and militants, resulting in the killing of four highly wanted terrorists.

Officials said three of the terrorists were identified immediately, while the fourth remained unidentified at the time. However, subsequent intelligence analysis confirmed his identity as Sohail Baloch, also known as “Gark”.

CTD stated that Sohail Baloch was a key commander of the BLA’s major squad and had earlier been associated with the Baloch Liberation Front before joining the BLA in 2022.

He was reportedly involved in planning several major terrorist attacks and was responsible for coordination, as well as provision of weapons and logistical support.

According to officials, the slain commander was also involved in the targeted killing of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch in Khuzdar and had links to multiple attacks that resulted in the deaths of more than 50 security personnel and civilians.

CTD further claimed that Sohail Baloch maintained contacts with key militant figures and had dispatched five suicide bombers for the Jaffar Express attack.

Officials said his killing was a major setback to the BLA network and helped foil a potential large-scale terrorist attack in Karachi. Further investigations were underway.