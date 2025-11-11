The tragic car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, 2025, has claimed 8 innocent lives and injured over 24 others, shattering families and igniting nationwide outrage. But as more details surface, glaring inconsistencies between eyewitness accounts and the Modi government’s version raise serious questions.

👉 Is this really a terror attack, or a manufactured narrative to stir fear and votes ahead of elections? Lives are at stake. What we need is transparency, not spin. Here’s what the evidence reveals 👇

📌 Vehicle Make: Suzuki Maruti or Hyundai i20? A local witness, who helped pull bodies from the wreckage, stated clearly that the car was a Suzuki Maruti, not an i20. In a viral video on X, he described the chaos and mentioned the compact size and model of the car. Early ground reports also supported this version before the official story changed. On the contrary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, backed by mainstream “Godi” media, insists it was a Hyundai i20 that exploded at Subhash Marg traffic signal around 7 PM. NIA and NSG have since been deployed to probe what they call the “Hyundai i20 blast.” (Sources: Economic Times, Times of India)

Why It Matters:

👉 Why the mismatch? Was the site tampered with, or the witness silenced? Still no CCTV footage released to verify either claim. Transparency is denied.

👉 Vehicle Owner: Nadeem, Salman, or Tariq? Ground reports suggest the registered owner was Nadeem from Faridabad (Haryana). Some threads mention a man named Salman, who recently sold the car but the RC was still under his name, verified by a parking challan from Sept 20, 2025. (Source: India Today). While Official Narrative (proliferated through mainstream media) claims the car was sold multiple times, ending up with Tariq from Pulwama (J&K), instantly invoking Pulwama 2019 memories to frame it as a terror act. However, Pro-India troll networks on X amplified “Salman” early on, muddying the story further.

Why It Matters:

The “ownership trail” seems scripted, jumping from Haryana to Kashmir overnight. No clarity, no proof, no forensic chain. Only sensationalism.

💥 Nature of the Blast: Terror Attack or Accident?

👉 Initial responders questioned if it was a CNG cylinder explosion, not a bomb. Yet, media outlets rushed to label it a terrorist act before any forensic confirmation. A Critical point merits attention that in real terror operations, attackers flee. Here, everyone inside the car died on the spot, a pattern seen in false-flag setups, not suicide attacks. First reports said “multiple feared dead,” then quickly fixed the toll at 8, with no follow-up details. History tells us, when facts don’t fit the frame, the script changes.

👉 From staged encounters to Pulwama-style echoes, this feels like yet another manufactured fear operation to:

➡️ Stoke Islamophobia

➡️ Demonize J&K residents

➡️ Distract the public ahead of polls

➡️ Blame Pakistan

➡️ Jeopardise millions through a misadventure for political gains

👉 The Human Cost

➡️26 families shattered.

➡️8 lives gone forever.

➡️And yet, no truth, only politics.