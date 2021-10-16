RAWALPINDI: Creating awareness among tax payers about relevant laws is vital to ensure fare tax collection. Professional tax advisors can play a vital role in this regard and we are in need to train educated youth, especially lawyers, to become professional tax advisors.

This was stated by Khalid Nawaz, Chief Executive Officer, Knight Human Management (KHM), Shalan & GL Pakistan here on Saturday while addressing a special consultative workshop organized by the Institute of Audit, Accounts and Tax Training to highlight the need and importance of professional tax advisors. A large number of lawyers from the tax sector, representatives of Pakistan and Punjab Tax Bar Associations and students were present on the occasion.

Khalid Nawaz said that due to unawareness of the relative laws, the taxpayers do not come out of fear despite paying more than the actual tax thus even the government treasury does not receive full tax and money goes into the pockets of corrupt elements. “Tax payers in industry, commerce, medical, agriculture and other fields are forced to pay bribe owing to ignorance of tax laws, system and fear of some corrupt people”, he added saying that this practice not only promotes corruption but also harms the national exchequer.

The CEO KHM Shalan and GL Pakistan said the situation could be changed by increasing the number of professional tax advisers, which would also reduce unemployment and poverty from the country. “Taking this need, training facilities are being provided to the people in the Institute of Audit, Accounts and Tax Training through which the youth can not only make them able to get decent jobs but they will also be able to serve the country in this profession.

Other speakers also pointed out the flaws in the tax laws and system and asked the government to take immediate practical steps to pull the taxpayers out of fear and take immediate practical steps to increase the training facilities of the tax advisory.