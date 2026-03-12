Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court has reserved its decision after completing the hearing on the intra-court appeal regarding former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s departure for Umrah.

The appeal was heard in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court by the Division Bench of Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa. During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General took the position that Sheikh Rashid’s name has been put on the stop list due to the GHQ attack case. The court should declare the decision of the single bench regarding Umrah null and void.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer took the position that Article 15 of the Constitution gives every citizen the right to freedom of movement and travel abroad. He told the court that the Supreme Court has allowed many people to travel abroad despite trials in the past.

On this occasion, the court said that Sheikh Rashid did not take undue advantage of the judicial concession. Justice Jawad Hassan remarked that why the matter should not be sent back to the trial court.

The petitioner’s lawyer took the position that the trial court does not have the authority to remove the name from the stop list. After the completion of arguments, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench reserved the decision.