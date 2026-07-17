Pakistan’s overseas community has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the country through record remittances, humanitarian assistance, investments, and professional expertise. Yet their contribution extends far beyond financial support. Across the world, Pakistani professionals excel in fields such as technology, medicine, engineering, finance, research, and entrepreneurship. Harnessing this vast reservoir of knowledge and experience can significantly accelerate Pakistan’s progress, particularly in preparing young people for the demands of a modern, knowledge-driven economy. The decision by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF) to strengthen cooperation marks a promising step toward connecting Pakistan’s greatest demographic strength, its youth, with one of its most valuable national assets, its overseas Pakistanis. At a time when Pakistan faces economic challenges, rapid technological change, and increasing global competition, such partnerships have the potential to create meaningful opportunities for sustainable national development.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme has already prioritized education, vocational training, entrepreneurship, digital skills, and employment generation. These are the right areas of focus. However, meaningful results will depend on effective implementation, transparency, and sustained collaboration with institutions that possess international networks and practical expertise. In this regard, OPGF can serve as an important bridge between talented overseas Pakistanis and aspiring youth within the country.

The proposal to establish mentorship programmes, internships, professional networking platforms, and investment opportunities deserves particular attention. Young graduates often struggle to transition from education to employment due to limited exposure to industry standards and global markets. Connecting them with experienced professionals abroad can provide valuable guidance, enhance employability, and inspire innovation. Likewise, encouraging overseas entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistani startups could stimulate job creation and strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Equally encouraging is the commitment to organize seminars, conferences, youth exchanges, leadership programmes, and awareness campaigns. Such initiatives can help cultivate stronger people-to-people ties while promoting the exchange of ideas, technologies, and best practices. In today’s interconnected world, nations that successfully engage their diasporas often gain a competitive advantage through innovation, international partnerships, and enhanced economic cooperation.

Nevertheless, announcements alone are not enough. Pakistan has witnessed many well-intentioned initiatives that failed to achieve lasting impact due to bureaucratic delays, lack of coordination, or inadequate follow-up. This collaboration must therefore be guided by measurable goals, clearly defined responsibilities, and regular evaluation. Practical outcomes such as the number of mentorships created, startups supported, training programmes delivered, or overseas experts engaged should become the true indicators of success.

The government must also ensure that institutional mechanisms effectively address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis. Simplifying investment procedures, strengthening digital services, protecting overseas citizens’ interests, and maintaining consistent communication will encourage greater participation in national development initiatives.

Pakistan possesses two extraordinary resources: a young and energetic population at home and a highly accomplished diaspora abroad. Bringing these strengths together through structured, well-managed collaboration can generate new ideas, investments, employment opportunities, and global partnerships. If the commitments made by PMYP and OPGF are translated into concrete action, this partnership could become a model for leveraging the collective potential of Pakistanis worldwide. The challenge now lies not in making promises, but in delivering results that empower youth, engage the diaspora, and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s long-term economic and social progress.