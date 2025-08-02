Washington, Moscow: (Web Desk) US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russia.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that in response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, he has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in appropriate areas, just as a precaution, just so that these stupid and provocative statements do not become just statements.

He further wrote that words are very important, and they can often produce unintended consequences, I hope this is not one of those occasions.

Trump did not clarify whether he meant nuclear-powered (nuclear-powered) submarines or nuclear-armed (nuclear-armed) submarines, he did not even mention the locations where these submarines were deployed, because the US military keeps such locations secret.

The US and Russia hold most of the world’s nuclear weapons, with the US keeping nuclear submarines on constant patrol as part of its nuclear triad (a strategy of weapons launched from land, sea and air).

Trump had earlier given Russia a 10-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face tariffs on Moscow and its oil buyers.

Moscow, which has set its own terms for peace with Ukraine, has shown no sign of meeting that deadline.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Trump of playing the ultimatum game and reminded him that Russia has Soviet-era nuclear capabilities that could be used as a last resort, especially after Trump warned it to be more cautious.

Dmitry Medvedev also said in response that it is not in your or Trump’s power to decide when peace talks will take place. The talks will take place when all the objectives of our military operation are achieved. Worry about America first.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that Moscow hopes for further peace talks with Ukraine, but the momentum of the war is in its favor. This statement indicates that despite the sanctions deadline set by Washington, Russia has not shown any flexibility in its position.

Ukraine and its European allies say that Vladimir Putin is not actually interested in peace, but is wasting time, but the Kremlin rejects this.