The Punjab government has approved the launch of the “Chief Minister Punjab Imam Masjid Card”, marking a major provincial administrative step.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Officials finalized the deadline for issuing the honorarium cards, setting February 2026 as the target for full rollout.

According to the plan, payments to Imams will begin from January 1, with the first installment issued through pay orders. From February 1 onward, all payments will be made exclusively via the newly approved Honorarium Card.

Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to ensure that the registration of Imams continues uninterrupted across Punjab. So far, 62,994 registration forms have been received, while the verification of applicants is still under way. She further emphasized that any Imam found involved in unethical practices, financial misconduct, or activities harmful to national interests will have their honorarium immediately suspended.

To support the implementation of the new system, mosque management committees and tehsil-level management committees have been established across the province. The Chief Minister also instructed Assistant Commissioners to hold monthly meetings with Imams to maintain coordination and address issues faced at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz also reviewed Punjab’s security situation. She ordered continuous combing operations in sensitive areas and called for strict legislation to penalize those damaging Safe City cameras or government property. Additionally, she approved enhanced digital monitoring of individuals listed under the Fourth Schedule and directed that the crackdown on illegally residing Afghan nationals must continue without interruption.