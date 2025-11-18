Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has directed to provide timely treatment to eye and heart patients.

According to Express News, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Monday called special people, sick citizens and people living in shelters to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to listen to their problems and issued orders to the concerned authorities to resolve their problems immediately.

The Chief Minister issued special instructions for eye and heart patients awaiting treatment and assured immediate help to the citizens.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems of special people on a priority basis.

Moreover, Muhammad Sohail Afridi also took immediate notice of the problem of a citizen who came from a shelter and issued instructions to resolve it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that we have received a mandate to serve the people of the province, serving the people of the province is our top priority. We are moving on the path of welfare governance under the State of Medina model of Founder Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the student who secured a prominent position in the MD CAT exams also met the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister congratulated the student and announced full government sponsorship of his educational expenses. The citizens expressed their gratitude for the Chief Minister’s prompt action.