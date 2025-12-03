Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the “Chief Minister’s Honorary Card for Imam Masjid Sahib”.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it was decided to set the deadline for issuing the honorary card by February 2026.

The Chief Minister ordered payments to be made to Imams of mosques from January 1st. For the first time, pay orders will be issued, while payments will be made through the “Chief Minister’s Honorary Card for Imam Masjid Sahib” from February 1st.

Maryam Nawaz directed that the registration process of Imams should continue continuously. It was informed in the meeting that registration forms of 62,994 Imams have been received across Punjab, the verification process of which is underway.

The meeting also said that the honorary title of Imam of the mosque who is against the interests of the country and the nation and involved in moral or financial crimes will be discontinued. The meeting also decided to establish Mosque Management Committees and Tehsil Management Committees across the province. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed the Assistant Commissioners to invite Imams every month and hold meetings.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to continue combing operations in sensitive areas, take necessary steps for digital surveillance of Fourth Schedule criminals and continue operations against illegally residing Afghans.

The meeting also decided to enact legislation for strict action against damage to Safe City cameras and government property.