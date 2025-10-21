Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally inaugurated the Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit project.

For the first time, the facility of registering FIRs will also be available in the Mobile Police Station. The facility of issuing and renewing driving licenses will also be available in the Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz handed over the keys of the Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit to the concerned officers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz talked to the staff of the Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit and inquired about their working.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the Mobile Police Station staff to adopt a compassionate attitude towards the public.

The facility of learner, regular license, renewal, international license and women’s licensing will be available in the Mobile Police Station. FIR registration will also be possible in the Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit.

The Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit will provide services to girls’ education centers and working women.

The briefing said that 33 mobile police stations and licensing units will provide services in different districts across Punjab.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, 7 pink mobile police stations and licensing units have also been prepared where women police staff will perform duties for the convenience of women.

A regular schedule will be issued for the movement of mobile police stations so that the public can be informed in advance about the arrival of mobile police stations and licensing units.