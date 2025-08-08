Peshawar: Pakistan Muslim League (N) Provincial President and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam has said that a change of government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not out of the question, they will prove their majority at the appropriate time, a strong opposition alliance in the form of 53 members of the assembly can turn the tables in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views at the residence of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional General Secretary Haji Dildar Khan in Swabi after expressing condolences on the death of his brother.

Amir Muqam said that the leadership of PML-N wants talks with the opposition parties, but unfortunately PTI does not want this, there are cases in court against Imran Niazi, he should face them in court.

He said that PML-N has nothing to do with the decisions of May 9 cases, they are ready to sit together for national interests, PTI’s protest regarding Kashmir Exploitation Day was not appropriate, the nation has rejected them, now even the call for protest on August 14 Independence Day is anti-national.

Amir Muqam said that the PTI leadership wants to create chaos in the country on Independence Day to please India and Israel. This time, the Muslim League central government will celebrate Independence Day in a dignified manner and express solidarity with the Pakistani armed forces.

He further said that the Pakistani nation has always voted for the Muslim League on patriotism, and in the future too, the government in the country will be of the green flag.