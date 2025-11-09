Islamabad, 8 November 2025 – The historic bond between the Republic of Indonesia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan took centre-stage today, as the Indonesian Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo formally inaugurated the Indonesian Expo 2025, held at the prestigious Centaurus Mall.

The two-day event (8–9 November) honours the 75-year milestone of diplomatic relations grounded in mutual respect, cultural affinity, and shared ideas of the better world.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Honourable former Chairman of the Senate, Mushahid Hussain Syed, as the Chief Guest, alongside Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo and Mdm. Tamara Y. Sukotjo, distinguished members of the diplomatic and business communities, and a large and enthusiastic public audience.

“Why hold it in a shopping mall? Because friendship should not stay inside closed halls. It should be celebrated with the people, right here where families, youth, and communities gather,” Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo explain the reason behind choosing Centaurus Mall as a venue for the Expo.

” This is not about protocol, it’s about sharing joy, culture, and togetherness between Indonesians and Pakistanis,” he continued highlighting deep connections between the two brotherly countries.

Moreover, the Embassy’s Women Association led by Mdm. Tamara Y. Sukotjo performed an enchanting an Indonesian bamboo-made instrument called Angklung, enchanting the audience with its harmonious resonance with popular songs of “I have a dream” and “Dil-Dil Pakistan.”

“Indonesia has a special place in my heart, as I spent memorable moments in Jakarta as son of the first Pakistani Defense Attache for Indonesia,” Senator said in his remarks while wearing Batik outfit gifted by the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“I also met with Mr. Prabowo Subianto when he was outside the Indonesian cabinet. Even I said to him that he would be the next President of Indonesia,” he explained while confirmed strong partnership between the two largest Muslim-majority countries.

The main artistic highlight of the evening was the appearance of the celebrated Indonesian troupe Paguyuban Citra, flown in specially for the occasion.

Their performance of Indonesian songs and dances drew sustained applause.

The spirit of brotherhood between Indonesia and Pakistan was further manifested when Indonesian and Pakistani dancers joined together in a vibrant rendition of the traditional Indonesian dance Lenggang Jakarta, symbolising inter-cultural unity and shared joy.

The Indonesian Embassy encourages all members of the public to attend the second day of the Expo on 9 November 2025, which promises another day of fascinating product displays, cultural activities, live music and business-networking opportunities.

“It was an amazing experience to witness the creativity, vibrant culture, and artistic performances of Indonesia showcased at the Expo,” Hamza Butt from Rawalpindi commented the Expo 2025.

“You have amazing cultural performances that make us feel so close and happy together,” said Fatma Khan from Islamabad.