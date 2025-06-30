The former national cricket team player once again praised Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy and called him one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket in Pakistan.

Speaking on a private TV podcast, former cricketer and analyst Basit Ali said that Sarfaraz had made the national team number one with the help of Allah, yet you (PCB) removed him like a fly from milk, but that child remained silent.

Basit Ali said that Sarfaraz was a fearless leader and no one was as a captain near him, captains like Babar Azam lived in his pocket, the captaincy skills that Allah had given Sarfaraz, whether it was Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen or Salman Ali Agha, they did not even come close to Saifi.

He said that Sarfaraz never thought for himself but always for the team and the country and he had the same thought on the ground too, which is why in the Champions Trophy he scored runs when he batted at number five and then proved himself a good player even when he came to play at number seven.

Basit Ali believes that like Younis Khan, Inzamam and Rashid Latif, Sarfaraz Ahmed also knows how to make players, while this ability is not in Rizwan, Babar Shaheen and others.