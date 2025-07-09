Karachi: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced good news for farmers in flood-affected areas. The Sindh government has increased the relief funds for flood-affected farmers.

In a media briefing in this regard, Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh cabinet has increased the relief funds for farmers affected by the devastating floods of 2022. The package includes compensation for crop loss, provision of seeds and financial assistance for the rehabilitation of affected lands. The increase in relief funds is part of the Sindh Flood Rehabilitation Program, which has already been declared the world’s largest disaster housing program.

Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial cabinet has approved new industrial zones in Sukkur and Hyderabad, which will be established under public-private partnership. 951 acres of land in Hyderabad will be transferred to the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company. The project will create more than 55,000 employment opportunities in the province and give a new dimension to the economy.

The Sindh cabinet has approved an interest-free loan of Rs 10.56 billion for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation. Under this project, a 36-kilometer pipeline will be laid from Damloti to DHA, which will help in overcoming the acute water crisis. At present, DHA requires 15 MGD of water per day, while only 5 MGD is being provided. The project will include pumping stations, filtration plants and reservoirs and a target of completing it in 11 months has been set.

Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding with Sindh Bank so that the Benazir Hari Card can be activated as soon as possible. Benazir Hari Card will provide farmers with subsidies on agricultural costs, soft loans and financial assistance for disaster prevention. So far, more than 237,000 farmers have been registered and verification of 88,871 applications has also been completed.

Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government is taking practical steps for the welfare and development of the people. Solving the problems of the people and transparent governance are among the top priorities of the