Ankara: Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan once again called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a Hitler and warned that the Zionist state will have to pay the price for the genocide of Palestinians sooner or later.

The Turkish president expressed these views on the completion of one year of Israel’s ongoing bombing of Gaza. He said that the genocide of Palestinians, which has been going on for a year, is still not stopping.

In his speech, the Turkish president described Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as the “butcher of Gaza” and once again compared him to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

The Turkish president warned that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his network will be stopped just as Hitler was stopped by the United Nations.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned the indifference of the international community and said that there can never be peace in a world in which there is no accountability for the genocide in Gaza.

President Tayyip Erdogan criticized international forces and organizations for failing to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and now Lebanon, saying that Israel’s long-standing policy of genocide, occupation and aggression must end now.

It should be remembered that last year on this day in history, Israel started a series of barbaric bombings on Gaza, which is still ongoing, in which 42,000 Palestinians have been martyred and 98,000 have been injured.