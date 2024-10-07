ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that human eyes have never seen the cruelty and brutality that Israel has inflicted on Palestine, the manner in which innocent citizens are being killed, even international forces are silent, to raise their voice on Palestine. A group of experts will be sent to the important countries of the world.

At the beginning of the speech, the Prime Minister thanked the President for organizing the All-Party Conference and the leaders of all political and religious parties for their participation. He said that whenever any internal or external challenge was faced, all the political and religious leadership came together and gave concrete proposals and cooperated to implement them. Today is also a bright example.

He said that the speeches made in APC include wisdom and emotions, I listened to everyone’s words carefully, this collective thought and concern is very encouraging for me and all of us.

The prime minister said that very important things were said here, especially the role of the international world in relation to Palestine and the support to the Islamic world was mentioned, along with this, the Quaid-i-Azam’s decree or the Pakistan resolution in 1940 was not supported. Rather, we should talk about the independent state of Palestine.

He said that the resolution that is presented unanimously after the meeting today, I wish that it should include the freedom of Palestine and Al-Quds Sharif as its capital. And bloodshed that no human eye has seen or heard, children, mothers martyred and cities cities destroyed.

He said that the situation is the same in Kashmir and the valley there is also red with the blood of Kashmiris. I ask if the blood of Muslims is cheap? Today the world conscience should wake up after 42 thousand martyrdoms, it is time for all forces to gather and stop this bloodshed.

Shahbaz Sharif said that stopping the bloodshed in Palestine is our first priority. For this, the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is a platform. Today, we will form a group of experts who will not just play around but put the issue of Palestine in the world’s important conflicts. I will go and convey the message of Pakistan and the world of Islam.

He said that the members will go and tell the world that these wounds will not heal forever and will expose the cruelty in front of the world. He said that he tried to represent Palestine in the UN session, then when Netanyahu came, we walked out, as soon as he came to the House, our entire delegation walked out.

The Prime Minister further said that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and for this we will raise our voices together with the Islamic countries. We should not look at the agreement with the IMF. If we receive any punishment for raising our voice, we will carry it out.

He said that if we eradicate poverty from the country and unite the nation, then the world will listen to us. The Prime Minister said that he has increased the aid supplies for the Palestinians and will continue to contribute in the future. The Prime Minister further said that a proposal was made in the conference, in the light of which the admission of Palestinian students will be increased in the future, they will be given admission in government universities.

Declaring the holding of the All-Parties Conference a success, Shahbaz Sharif prayed for an end to massacres and bloodshed in Palestine, for an early ceasefire and for all the countries of the Islamic world, including Pakistan, to play a role for the Palestinians.