Lahore: Uzma Bukhari’s reaction to the international journal’s report on the role of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in government affairs has come to light.

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has termed the British journal’s report on Bushra Bibi as 100 percent accurate and factual, saying that after the founding of PTI, discussions are being held in the international media about Bushra Bibi’s achievements.

She said that the British journal’s report has exposed the devilishness hidden in fake Pir Khanas and spirituality. The one who used to tell the opponents that he would not leave, himself considered the information being conveyed to his wife in a fake way as spirituality. For 4 years, the coach and the Pirni made the founder of PTI a fool.

Uzma Bukhari said that Bushra Bibi kept getting the claimant of change and the end of corruption to commit halal corruption. Pinky, Gogi, Koch and Buzdar together made the founder of PTI dance on a dance floor for four years. The country and the economy cannot run on fake Pir Khana through witchcraft. The spirituality of those who elected the opponents to the wall has been buried for three years.

He further said that Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah were subjected to mental torture on the orders of the same Bushra Bibi. Today, under Maryam Nawaz’s government, Bushra Bibi is being provided with full B-class facilities in jail, this is her own destiny.