RAWALPINDI :- A meeting between Bushra Bibi and the founder of PTI Imran Khan was arranged at Adiala Jail.

According to jail report, Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet Imran Khan in the conference room of the prison facility.

The meeting reportedly lasted for about 30 minutes.

Reports said that during the meeting, discussions were held regarding the PTI founder’s health, his eye condition and the ongoing medical treatment.

In addition, the two also talked about the appeals currently under hearing in courts and other legal matters related to the cases.

According to jail officials, once the meeting concluded, both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were escorted back to their respective cells inside the prison.