CHAKWAL/JAMSHORO : At least eight people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Chakwal and Jamshoro on Sunday.In Chakwal, a passenger bus travelling from Islamabad to Lahore fell into a ravine near Dhok Sial on the M-2 Motorway. According to rescue officials, eight passengers were killed and 18 sustained injuries. The deceased and injured were shifted to the Trauma Center Kallar Kahar and DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Jamshoro, a collision between a passenger coach and a truck near Nooriabad claimed two lives including the truck driver and the bus helper and injured 10 others. The coach was en route from Karachi to Larkana. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and have been taken to nearby hospitals.