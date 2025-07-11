KARACHI :The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive momentum on Friday amid hopes for cut in policy rate and strengthening forex reserves.During intraday trading, the benchmark KSE-100 index has gained 723.44 points, or 0.54%, to reach all-time high of 134,505.78 points

The market opened on a strong note and fluctuated between a low of 134,130.40 and a high of 134,553.26, reflecting active investor participation.So far, a total volume of 60,875,270 shares has been traded, indicating robust market activity.

A day earlier, the benchmark index remained bullish, gaining 1,205.36 points, a positive change of 0.91 percent, and closing at 133,782.35 points.A total of 941,719,946 shares were traded during the day as compared to 905,743,882 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 36.060 billion against Rs 30.530 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 260 of them recorded gains and 195 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.Pakistan’s foreign reserves cross $20bn after strong official inflows

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jumped sharply during the week ending July 4, 2025, following a sizable injection of official inflows, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.The SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $1.77 billion—or 13.94% on a weekly basis—reaching $14.5 billion. The increase was driven entirely by the receipt of external funds, though the central bank did not specify the source.

With this rise, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves surged to $20.03 billion, an increase of $1.94 billion or 10.71% compared to the previous week.

Reserves held by commercial banks also grew, rising by $163.2 million or 3.04% over the week to stand at $5.53 billion.