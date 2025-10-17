H.E. British High Commissioner Jane Marriot calls on the Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani in Islamabad.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, accompanied by Senior Governance Adviser Mr. Matt Clancy, called on the Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK).

Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani highlighted that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government is focused on transforming economic stability into sustainable economic development. He further stated that efforts are underway to modernize Pakistan Railways and transform it into a dynamic institution offering improved and modern facilities to the public.

Ms. Marriott appreciated the government’s reform and development initiatives. Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement and continue working together to promote shared economic and development objectives.