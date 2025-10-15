The largest dinosaur footprints have been discovered in the UK.
The footprints, discovered in the county of Oxfordshire in the UK, are the largest in Europe.
The footprints are from a sauropod (a four-legged, herbivorous dinosaur with a long neck and tail), and cover an area of 220 metres.
The footprints are believed to be from a sauropod species called Cetiosaurus, which grew to around 16 metres in length and lived in what is now France and the UK between 171 million and 165 million years ago.
A team of researchers from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History and the University of Birmingham discovered hundreds of individual footprints that crossed the site. The sauropod was also found with some rare three-toed claw marks, thought to belong to the carnivorous dinosaur Megalosaurus.