Britain temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran due to the Iran-Israel war, which has now been reopened.

According to the World News Agency, this announcement was made by British Foreign Secretary for the Middle East, Himmish Faulkner, during his speech in the British Parliament on Monday.

He said that we have reopened our embassy in Tehran after a temporary closure and have appointed a Chargé d’affaires.

Himmish Faulkner added that we will continue to play our full role in ensuring the safety of British citizens in Iran.

The British Foreign Office has officially announced that British diplomatic staff have arrived in Tehran and the activities of the embassy have been fully restored.

It should be remembered that the British embassy had restricted diplomatic activities by withdrawing its staff as a precautionary measure after Iran attacked Israel last month.

This situation arose when Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on June 13, killing army officers of the rank of lieutenant and a dozen nuclear scientists.