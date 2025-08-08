England’s cricket regulator has banned agent Mughees Ahmed from any cricket-related activity for five years.

According to Cricinfo, agent Mughees Ahmed has been banned for approaching a coach in an English county for misconduct and will be suspended for at least 30 months.

The cricket regulator ruled in March this year that Mughees Ahmed (who has represented several Pakistani players) made an offer to the coach under which he was to select specific players in franchise leagues in return for a commission.

The coach reported the agent’s arrival the next day, while the investigating tribunal appeared satisfied with the evidence of the offer.

Mughees Ahmed was found guilty of four offences under the ECB’s anti-corruption rules and was disqualified from March 26, 2025. He will be suspended for the first 30 months of the ban in full, while he will complete the remaining 30 months on the condition that he is not involved in any illegal activity.