The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), hosted the launch of “Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Great Leader of Reforms and Regional Integration”, authored by Pakistani scholar Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan.

Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Aurangzeb Khan Khichi was the chief guest. The event drew senators, diplomats, academics, business leaders, journalists, and civil society representatives.

The book analyzes reforms under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, covering economic transformation, social policies, regional integration, cultural diplomacy, green energy, and the digital economy.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev noted that this is the second book on President Mirziyoyev launched in Islamabad recently — reflecting Pakistan’s growing intellectual interest in Uzbekistan. He said bilateral relations under President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reached a new level of strategic partnership, with both sides pursuing major projects such as the Trans-Afghan Railway and aiming to boost trade to USD 2 billion.

Minister Khichi praised Uzbekistan’s reforms as the “Uzbek Model of Development”, calling Tashkent’s progress an inspiration for the region. The ceremony concluded in an atmosphere of friendship, reaffirming the shared goals of peace, development, and prosperity between the two nations.