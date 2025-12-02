A flight from Vietnam to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport after a bomb threat was reported.

According to Indian media, the IndiGo flight received a bomb threat via email and was threatened with being blown up.

The bomb threat caused chaos and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the nearby Mumbai airport instead of Hyderabad.

A red alert had already been issued at Mumbai airport. The runway was evacuated and the plane was taken to a secluded area.

Security personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane in the secluded area but no contraband was recovered.

A thorough search of the passengers was also conducted but no explosives were found on anyone. The plane was allowed to take off again after a 3-hour delay.

Indian authorities say that in the past 11 months, various airlines and airports have received 999 fake bomb calls.

Last year, India’s Civil Aviation Security Department proposed a five-year air ban for such false threats, but the series of threats did not stop.